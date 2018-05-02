Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $40.55 billion.
  • CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $45.79 billion.
  • Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $14.19 billion.
  • Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
  • Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.
  • Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion.
  • Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
  • The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion.
  • Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
  • CGI Group Inc. (NYSE: GIB) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
  • HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
  • Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is expected to report its quarterly loss at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
  • Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
  • Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is expected to report its quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.00 billion.
  • Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
  • Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is projected to report its quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $11.47 billion.
  • United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $396.11 million.
  • CDW Corporation (NYSE: CDW) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
  • The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
  • Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
  • Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

 

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $15.48 billion.
  • American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion.
  • Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $13.20 billion.
  • Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $24.81 billion.
  • Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is estimated to post its quarterly loss at $3.27 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
  • The Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE: KHC) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion.
  • Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.
  • Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.
  • The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
  • XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.
  • Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $292.86 million.
  • Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
  • Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
  • The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
  • CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
  • Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $528.81 million.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAR) is estimated to post its quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
  • Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $977.99 million.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
  • FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $585.02 million.
  • Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $555.08 million.

