Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $40.55 billion.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $45.79 billion.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $14.19 billion.
- Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.
- Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion.
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
- The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion.
- Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- CGI Group Inc. (NYSE: GIB) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
- HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is expected to report its quarterly loss at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is expected to report its quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.00 billion.
- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is projected to report its quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $11.47 billion.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $396.11 million.
- CDW Corporation (NYSE: CDW) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is expected to report its quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $15.48 billion.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion.
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $13.20 billion.
- Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $24.81 billion.
- Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is estimated to post its quarterly loss at $3.27 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE: KHC) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.
- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.
- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
- XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $292.86 million.
- Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
- The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $528.81 million.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAR) is estimated to post its quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $977.99 million.
- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $585.02 million.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $555.08 million.
