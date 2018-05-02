16 Stocks To Watch For May 2, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to report its quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $45.79 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares gained 1.47 percent to $69.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.