16 Stocks To Watch For May 2, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to report its quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $45.79 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares gained 1.47 percent to $69.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) to post its quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion after the closing bell. AIG shares rose 0.12 percent to $56.38 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is estimated to report its quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion. Exelon shares rose 0.87 percent to $40.50 in after-hours trading.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company announced a $100 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from 63 cents to 73 cents. Apple shares surged 3.66 percent to $175.29 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) to report its quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares gained 1.24 percent to $182.48 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) to have earned $1.82 per share on revenue of $40.55 billion in the latest quarter. AmerisourceBergen will release earnings before the markets open. AmerisourceBergen shares rose 2.22 percent to $91.18 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $13.20 billion. Prudential shares gained 0.9 percent to $106.20 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to report its quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $14.19 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares rose 0.02 percent to $295.25 in after-hours trading.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported in-line loss for its first quarter, but sales missed estimates. Daily active users were up 15 percent in the quarter year-over-year and average revenue per user was up 34 percent year-over-year but down 21 percent sequentially. Snap shares tumbled 14.15 percent to $12.13 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) to post its quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $24.81 billion after the closing bell. Express Scripts shares gained 0.22 percent to close at $75.87 on Tuesday.
- After the closing bell, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to post its quarterly loss at $3.27 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion. Tesla shares rose 0.38 percent to $301.05 in after-hours trading.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Gilead Sciences shares declined 5.60 percent to $68.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is projected to report its quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion. ADP shares climbed 2.85 percent to $122.19 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) to have earned $1.18 per share on revenue of $15.48 billion in the latest quarter. MetLife will release earnings after the closing bell. MetLife shares declined 0.80 percent to close at $47.30 on Tuesday.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter on Tuesday. Shutterfly shares climbed 10.79 percent to $90.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, The Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE: KHC) is expected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion. Kraft Heinz shares gained 0.36 percent to $55.90 in after-hours trading.
