Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares rose more than 4 percent following a second-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's close.

Still the world’s largest company, the tech giant delivered second-quarter earnings of $2.73, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $61.1 billion, slightly above estimates.

Apple also announced a new $100 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend by 16 percent from 63 cents per share to 73 cents per share. Apple issued third-quarter sales guidance of $51.5 billion-$53.3 billion, against a $52 billion estimate.

"We're thrilled to report our best March quarter ever, with strong revenue growth in iPhone, Services and Wearables," CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. "Customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter, just as they did following its launch in the December quarter."

The company grew revenue in every geographic segments, with over 20 percent growth in Greater China and Japan.

"Our business performed extremely well during the March quarter, as we grew earnings per share by 30 percent and generated over $15 billion in operating cash flow," CFO Luca Maestri said. "With the greater flexibility we now have from access to our global cash, we can more efficiently invest in our US operations and work toward a more optimal capital structure."

Q2 Highlights

52.5 million iPhone units sold

4.08 million Mac units sold

9.11 million iPad units sold

Revenue grew 16 percent

EPS grew 30 percent to new March quarter record

At time of publication, Apple shares were trading up 4.4 percent at $176.52.

