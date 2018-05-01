Travel technology company Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) announced an expansion Tuesday of its existing strategic relationship with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s Amazon Web Services.

The agreement underlines Amazon's dominant cloud positioning.

The AWS business fetched Amazon 10.7 percent of its consolidated revenues in the first quarter, with revenue from the segment rising about 49 percent year-over-year.

What Happened

Sabre announced a long-term agreement with AWS, which will serve as the travel tech company's cloud platform.

The two companies already have an ongoing relationship, based on agreement announced in May 2016 that provided for faster cloud-based flight availability using solutions built on AWS.

Separately, Sabre reported Q1 results that showed above-consensus adjusted earnings per share and revenues.

Why It's Important

Sabre sees its customers benefiting from the stability and security offered by AWS' distributed cloud model.

"Sabre's migration to the cloud is expected to bring significant savings in annual technology operating expenses," the company said.

