15 Stocks To Watch For May 1, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $13.13 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares fell 0.03 percent to $36.60 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $61.19 million after the closing bell. Apple shares gained 0.54 percent to $166.15 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion. Cummins shares declined 0.62 percent to close at $159.86 on Monday.

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY18 guidance. NutriSystem shares climbed 12.07 percent to $32.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $15.21 billion in the latest quarter. ADM will release earning before the opening bell. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares fell 1.45 percent to close at $45.38 on Monday.

After the closing bell, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion. Gilead Sciences shares dropped 2.21 percent to close at $72.23 on Monday.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Akamai shares surged 4.12 percent to $74.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion after the closing bell. Mondelez shares rose 0.38 percent to $39.65 in after-hours trading.

