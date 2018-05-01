15 Stocks To Watch For May 1, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $13.13 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares fell 0.03 percent to $36.60 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $61.19 million after the closing bell. Apple shares gained 0.54 percent to $166.15 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion. Cummins shares declined 0.62 percent to close at $159.86 on Monday.
- NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY18 guidance. NutriSystem shares climbed 12.07 percent to $32.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $15.21 billion in the latest quarter. ADM will release earning before the opening bell. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares fell 1.45 percent to close at $45.38 on Monday.
- After the closing bell, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion. Gilead Sciences shares dropped 2.21 percent to close at $72.23 on Monday.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Akamai shares surged 4.12 percent to $74.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion after the closing bell. Mondelez shares rose 0.38 percent to $39.65 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $10.06 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares gained 0.03 percent to $58.89 in after-hours trading.
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. Allison Transmission shares climbed 4.64 percent to $40.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion. WellCare shares declined 1.96 percent to close at $205.16 on Monday.
- AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) reported an offering of common shares. AzurRx BioPharma shares fell 8 percent to $2.53 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET) to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $15.29 billion before the opening bell. Aetna shares gained 0.38 percent to $179.73 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $7.80 billion. Allstate shares fell 0.38 percent to close at $97.82 on Monday.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its forecast for the year. Tenet Healthcare shares climbed 5.68 percent to $25.30 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Earnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.