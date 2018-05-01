Earnings Scheduled For May 1, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $15.21 billion.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $13.13 billion.
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $10.06 billion.
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion.
- Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $15.29 billion.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.
- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $7.44 billion.
- Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.
- The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $678.81 million.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $67.95 billion.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $808.84 million.
- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $11.30 billion.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: WEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $948.66 million.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $572.47 million.
- Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $61.19 million.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $7.80 billion.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE: NFX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $542.00 million
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $651.30 million.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.
- Vectren Corporation (NYSE: VVC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $703.89 million.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $10.38 billion.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $243.61 million.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $565.82 million.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $956.43 million.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NYSE: FTR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $470.46 million.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
- Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $618.23 million.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $728.85 million.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
- Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $345.13 million.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $753.93 million.
