10 Stocks To Watch For April 27, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $29.46 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares gained 0.43 percent to $113.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PSX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $29.46 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares gained 0.43 percent to $113.00 in after-hours trading. Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Expedia shares climbed 10.95 percent to $118.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: EXPE) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Expedia shares climbed 10.95 percent to $118.00 in the after-hours trading session. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also raised its FY18 sales outlook. Intel shares surged 5.52 percent to $55.98 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also raised its FY18 sales outlook. Intel shares surged 5.52 percent to $55.98 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $63.60 billion in the latest quarter. Exxon Mobil will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.67 percent to $81.40 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: XOM) to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $63.60 billion in the latest quarter. Exxon Mobil will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.67 percent to $81.40 in after-hours trading. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) posted upbeat results for its first quarter. The company sees second quarter operating income of $1.1 billion - $1.9 billion and sales of $51 billion - $54 billion. Amazon shares gained 6.72 percent to $1,620.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.