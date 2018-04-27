10 Stocks To Watch For April 27, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $29.46 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares gained 0.43 percent to $113.00 in after-hours trading.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Expedia shares climbed 10.95 percent to $118.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also raised its FY18 sales outlook. Intel shares surged 5.52 percent to $55.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $63.60 billion in the latest quarter. Exxon Mobil will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.67 percent to $81.40 in after-hours trading.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) posted upbeat results for its first quarter. The company sees second quarter operating income of $1.1 billion - $1.9 billion and sales of $51 billion - $54 billion. Amazon shares gained 6.72 percent to $1,620.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $40.70 billion. Chevron shares rose 1.01 percent to $125.48 in after-hours trading.
- LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak second quarter and FY18 earning guidance. LogMeIn shares dropped 7.98 percent to $110.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion before the opening bell. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 0.39 percent to $66.85 in after-hours trading.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter. The company also added 100 million shares to its buyback plan. Starbucks shares fell 2.16 percent to $58.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Microsoft shares rose 2.37 percent to $96.49 in the after-hours trading session.
