Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $63.60 billion.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $29.46 billion.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $40.70 billion.
- Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
- WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $9.36 billion.
- Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $383.94 million.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $462.64 million.
- Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (NYSE: ASX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $705.51 million.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $19.62 billion.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $10.63 billion.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $871.12 million.
- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $526.71 million.
