Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2018 4:36am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $63.60 billion.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $29.46 billion.
  • Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $40.70 billion.
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
  • Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
  • WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
  • Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
  • Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $9.36 billion.
  • Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
  • Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $383.94 million.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
  • Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
  • Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $462.64 million.
  • Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (NYSE: ASX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $705.51 million.
  • Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $19.62 billion.
  • The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
  • Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $10.63 billion.
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.
  • Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $871.12 million.
  • Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $526.71 million.

