16 Stocks To Watch For April 26, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $34.66 billion before the opening bell. GM shares gained 1.44 percent to $38.66 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $25.77 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares gained 1.72 percent to $93.90 in after-hours trading.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. Facebook shares jumped 7.33 percent to $171.40 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $15.05 billion. Intel shares gained 2.36 percent to $52.59 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) to have earned $1.74 per share on revenue of $7.91 billion in the latest quarter. Time Warner will release earnings before the markets open. Time Warner shares declined 1.12 percent to $95.20 in after-hours trading.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Chipotle shares surged 10.74 percent to $375.97 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: CMG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Chipotle shares surged 10.74 percent to $375.97 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $49.88 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares rose 1.79 percent to $1,486.30 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.