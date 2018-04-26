16 Stocks To Watch For April 26, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $34.66 billion before the opening bell. GM shares gained 1.44 percent to $38.66 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $25.77 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares gained 1.72 percent to $93.90 in after-hours trading.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. Facebook shares jumped 7.33 percent to $171.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $15.05 billion. Intel shares gained 2.36 percent to $52.59 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) to have earned $1.74 per share on revenue of $7.91 billion in the latest quarter. Time Warner will release earnings before the markets open. Time Warner shares declined 1.12 percent to $95.20 in after-hours trading.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Chipotle shares surged 10.74 percent to $375.97 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $49.88 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares rose 1.79 percent to $1,486.30 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.95 percent to $52.25 in after-hours trading.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. AT&T shares fell 4.55 percent to $33.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $12.4 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares slipped 0.29 percent to close at $101.15 on Wednesday.
- Before the opening bell, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $16.44 billion. UPS shares gained 1.46 percent to $110.25 in after-hours trading.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. Paypal shares rose 4.39 percent to $77.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to have earned $0.53 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion in the recent quarter. Starbucks shares rose 0.40 percent to $57.94 in after-hours trading.
- Visa Inc (NYSE: V) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its earnings forecast for the full year. Visa shares gained 2.92 percent to $124.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $10.42 billion. American Airlines shares rose 0.40 percent to $45.43 in after-hours trading.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported upbeat results for its first quarter. AMD shares climbed 9.47 percent to $10.63 in the after-hours trading session.
