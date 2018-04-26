Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $34.66 billion.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $16.44 billion.
- Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $7.91 billion.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $8.81 billion.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $12.4 billion.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $10.42 billion.
- Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $34.52 billion.
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
- Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion.
- Shire plc (NASDAQ: SHPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.
- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.35 billion.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $798.83 million.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $691.89 million.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.2 billion.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
- American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.
- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $7.6 billion.
- SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $706.26 million.
- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $6.2 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $25.77 billion.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $49.88 billion.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $15.05 billion.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $1 billion.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $3.2 billion.
- World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $9.12 billion.
- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $3.1 billion.
- The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $694.38 million.
- Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.91 per share on revenue of $5.45 billion.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $640.47 million.
