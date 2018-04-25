Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $37.16 billion.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $605.26 million.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $22.75 billion.
- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $7.6 billion.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $22.24 billion.
- Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.91 per share on revenue of $22.52 billion.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.61 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion.
- Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE: DPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $10.37 billion.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
- Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
- Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $645.49 million.
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE: PAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $547.63 million.
- Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $791.77 million.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.3 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $11.41 billion.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $39.29 billion.
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $4.8 billion.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $529.97 million.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $667.48 million.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE: AMD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.
- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.9 billion.
- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $650.28 million.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $428.3 million.
- Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $699.49 million.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $342.58 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.