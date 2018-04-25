15 Stocks To Watch For April 25, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $605.26 million before the opening bell. Twitter shares rose 0.16 percent to $30.52 in after-hours trading.

