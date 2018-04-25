15 Stocks To Watch For April 25, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $605.26 million before the opening bell. Twitter shares rose 0.16 percent to $30.52 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $11.41 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares gained 0.36 percent to $160.27 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $22.24 billion. Boeing shares rose 0.18 percent to $329.65 in after-hours trading.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday. Texas Instruments shares climbed 5.62 percent to $103.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to have earned $0.41 per share on revenue of $37.16 billion in the latest quarter. Ford will release earnings before the markets open. Ford shares gained 0.46 percent to $11.01 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion. PayPal shares gained 0.16 percent to $75.40 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $39.29 billion after the closing bell. AT&T shares rose 0.20 percent to $35.07 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the second quarter. Edwards Lifesciences shares tumbled 7.80 percent to $124.17 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $22.75 billion before the opening bell. Comcast shares gained 0.24 percent to $33.43 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.91 per share on revenue of $22.52 billion. Anthem shares rose 1.78 percent to $229.00 in after-hours trading.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares fell over 7 percent in after-hours trading following announcement of a $200 million common stock offering. Sangamo Therapeutics shares dropped 7.30 percent to $16.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion before the opening bell. Viacom shares gained 1 percent to $31.23 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM shares rose 0.22 percent to $50.05 in after-hours trading.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Cree shares climbed 8.64 percent to $ 42.76 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) to have earned $1.02 per share on revenue of $4.8 billion in the recent quarter. Visa will release earnings after the markets close. Visa shares rose 0.19 percent to $121.50 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.