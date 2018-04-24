12 Stocks To Watch For April 24, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $11.93 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares gained 0.27 percent to $154.40 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $6.94 billion after the closing bell. Capital One shares fell 0.49 percent to close at $97.50 on Monday.

Before the opening bell, The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.31 billion. Coca-Cola shares declined 0.68 percent to $43.68 in after-hours trading.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Alphabet shares fell 0.40 percent to $1,069.47 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) to have earned $1.51 per share on revenue of $14.62 billion in the latest quarter. United Technologies will release earnings before the markets open. United Technologies shares fell 0.29 percent to $123.10 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion. Texas Instruments shares rose 0.42 percent to $98.50 in after-hours trading.

