Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks To Watch For April 24, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2018 5:01am   Comments
Share:
12 Stocks To Watch For April 24, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $11.93 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares gained 0.27 percent to $154.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $6.94 billion after the closing bell. Capital One shares fell 0.49 percent to close at $97.50 on Monday.
  • Before the opening bell, The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.31 billion. Coca-Cola shares declined 0.68 percent to $43.68 in after-hours trading.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Alphabet shares fell 0.40 percent to $1,069.47 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) to have earned $1.51 per share on revenue of $14.62 billion in the latest quarter. United Technologies will release earnings before the markets open. United Technologies shares fell 0.29 percent to $123.10 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion. Texas Instruments shares rose 0.42 percent to $98.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Wall Street expects 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares rose 0.54 percent to $217.05 in after-hours trading.
  • Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Monday. Sanmina shares climbed 15.16 percent to $31.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $31.22 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares slipped 0.62 percent to $48.36 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $11.28 billion. Lockheed Martin shares slipped 0.03 percent to $358.51 in after-hours trading.
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Whirlpool shares slipped 0.48 percent to $149.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion. Eli Lilly shares dropped 1.15 percent to $79.28 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAT + COF)

Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2018
Earnings Preview: Verizon And AT&T Report Q1 Results This Week
Upcoming Earnings: CAT, LLY And BA Report This Week
The Week Ahead: Sohn Conference, FANG Earnings, DocuSign IPO
Benchmark Nears Benchmark: 10-Year Close To 3% Ahead Of Earnings Deluge
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CAT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.