12 Stocks To Watch For April 24, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $11.93 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares gained 0.27 percent to $154.40 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $6.94 billion after the closing bell. Capital One shares fell 0.49 percent to close at $97.50 on Monday.
- Before the opening bell, The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.31 billion. Coca-Cola shares declined 0.68 percent to $43.68 in after-hours trading.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Alphabet shares fell 0.40 percent to $1,069.47 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) to have earned $1.51 per share on revenue of $14.62 billion in the latest quarter. United Technologies will release earnings before the markets open. United Technologies shares fell 0.29 percent to $123.10 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion. Texas Instruments shares rose 0.42 percent to $98.50 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Wall Street expects 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares rose 0.54 percent to $217.05 in after-hours trading.
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Monday. Sanmina shares climbed 15.16 percent to $31.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $31.22 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares slipped 0.62 percent to $48.36 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $11.28 billion. Lockheed Martin shares slipped 0.03 percent to $358.51 in after-hours trading.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Whirlpool shares slipped 0.48 percent to $149.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion. Eli Lilly shares dropped 1.15 percent to $79.28 in after-hours trading.
