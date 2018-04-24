Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $14.62 billion.
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.31 billion.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $11.93 billion.
- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $31.22 billion.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $11.28 billion.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.92 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $13.28 billion.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $6.75 billion.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $5.05 billion.
- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $911.16 million.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $366.52 million.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion.
- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $505.00 million.
- PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $618.39 million.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE: SVU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $863.79 million.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $6.94 billion.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $650.97 million.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $743.35 million.
- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $932.15 million.
- W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $925.26 million.
- Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $354.01 million.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $478.45 million.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $9.07 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $910.74 million.
- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $300.37 mllion.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $274.88 million.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $350.01 million.
- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $9.07 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE: NWE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $369.42 million.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $215.31 million.
- Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $323.33 million.
