Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion.
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $815.16 million.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $822.15 million.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $729.83 million.
- Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $251.93 million.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.
- Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) (NYSE: PHG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $162.39 million.
- Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $9.33 per share on revenue of $30.31 billion.
- Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $802.60 million.
- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion.
- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $666.17 million.
- Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $505.33 million.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $527.97 million.
- SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $315.15 million.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $498.46 million.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $515.32 million.
- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
- Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.
