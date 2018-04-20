10 Stocks To Watch For April 20, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $27.39 billion before the opening bell. GE shares gained 0.29 percent to $14.03 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) to have earned $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion in the latest quarter. Stanley Black & Decker will release earnings before the markets open. Stanley Black & Decker shares fell 0.05 percent to $154.50 in after-hours trading.

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak guidance for the second quarter. The company expects Q2 earnings of of 38-43 cents, well short of the consensus 54-cent estimate. Skechers shares tumbled 22.65 percent to $32.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion. SunTrust shares rose 0.48 percent to $67.35 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $10.02 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares gained 0.05 percent to $148.20 in after-hours trading.

