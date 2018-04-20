Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For April 20, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2018 5:32am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For April 20, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $27.39 billion before the opening bell. GE shares gained 0.29 percent to $14.03 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) to have earned $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion in the latest quarter. Stanley Black & Decker will release earnings before the markets open. Stanley Black & Decker shares fell 0.05 percent to $154.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak guidance for the second quarter. The company expects Q2 earnings of of 38-43 cents, well short of the consensus 54-cent estimate. Skechers shares tumbled 22.65 percent to $32.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion. SunTrust shares rose 0.48 percent to $67.35 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $10.02 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares gained 0.05 percent to $148.20 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) confirmed that CEO Margo Georgiadis will step down to pursue other opportunities. Ynon Kreiz was confirmed as her replacement and also named chairman. Mattel shares rose 0.74 percent to $13.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $7.81 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares fell 0.14 percent to $70.18 in after-hours trading.
  • E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday. E*TRADE shares fell 2.21 percent to $57.53 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion. ManpowerGroup shares rose 0.05 percent to close at $118.66 on Thursday.
  • Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the third quarter. Atlassian shares dipped 11.51 percent to $55.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETFC + GE)

Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2018
Upcoming Earnings: Industrial Conglomerate GE Reports Friday Morning
Stock Market Seems Directionless, Volatility Low As Investors Await News
10 Stocks To Watch For April 19, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For April 19, 2018
Big Bank Season Rolls On As Morgan Stanley Easily Beats Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.