Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $27.39 billion.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $10.02 billion.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $7.81 billion.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion.
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
- State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.
- Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.
- Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $649.41 million.
- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.36 billion.
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $378.61 million.
- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $480.08 million.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $507.54 million.
- Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $133.19 million.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $181.39 million.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.