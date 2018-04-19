10 Stocks To Watch For April 19, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $16.23 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares rose 1.30 percent to $79.22 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $12.40 billion before the opening bell. Novartis shares gained 0.24 percent to $81.90 in after-hours trading.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY18 adjusted EBITDA outlook. Alcoa shares gained 4.63 percent to $62.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion. PPG shares slipped 0.17 percent to $113.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to have earned $0.9 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion in the latest quarter. Philip Morris will release earnings before the markets open. Philip Morris shares rose 0.01 percent to $101.45 in after-hours trading.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported stronger-than-expected profit for its first quarter. American Express shares gained 3.99 percent to $98.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $673.44 million after the closing bell. E*TRADE shares rose 0.76 percent to $58.50 in after-hours trading.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares climbed over 13 percent in after-hours trading following the announcement of FDA approval for PMA supplement. Sientra shares jumped 13.57 percent to $12.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. Skechers shares fell 0.57 percent to close at $42.21 on Wednesday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) reported an ATM offering of $150 million. Helios and Matheson Analytics shares tumbled 16.71 percent to $3.19 in the after-hours trading session.
