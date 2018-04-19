10 Stocks To Watch For April 19, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $16.23 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares rose 1.30 percent to $79.22 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $16.23 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares rose 1.30 percent to $79.22 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $12.40 billion before the opening bell. Novartis shares gained 0.24 percent to $81.90 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: NVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $12.40 billion before the opening bell. Novartis shares gained 0.24 percent to $81.90 in after-hours trading. Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY18 adjusted EBITDA outlook. Alcoa shares gained 4.63 percent to $62.15 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY18 adjusted EBITDA outlook. Alcoa shares gained 4.63 percent to $62.15 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion. PPG shares slipped 0.17 percent to $113.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion. PPG shares slipped 0.17 percent to $113.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to have earned $0.9 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion in the latest quarter. Philip Morris will release earnings before the markets open. Philip Morris shares rose 0.01 percent to $101.45 in after-hours trading.

