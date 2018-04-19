Earnings Scheduled For April 19, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $16.23 billion.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $12.40 billion.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $941.14 million.
- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $8.38 billion.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.
- The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $209.61 million.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $588.95 million.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $328.57 million.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.55 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $927.13 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $673.44 million.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $555.29 million.
- Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $434.08 million.
- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $285.79 million.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $218.39 million.
- Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $419.34 million.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $212.07 million.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $230.60 million.
