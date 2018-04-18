10 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.28 percent to $53.39 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.28 percent to $53.39 in pre-market trading. Analysts are expecting Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to have earned $0.58 per share on revenue of $7.28 billion in the latest quarter. Abbott will release earnings before the markets open. Abbott shares rose 1.17 percent to $60.50 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: ABT) to have earned $0.58 per share on revenue of $7.28 billion in the latest quarter. Abbott will release earnings before the markets open. Abbott shares rose 1.17 percent to $60.50 in pre-market trading. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 3.92 percent to $452.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ISRG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 3.92 percent to $452.50 in the after-hours trading session. After the closing bell, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion. Alcoa shares fell 0.14 percent to $57.00 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion. Alcoa shares fell 0.14 percent to $57.00 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion before the opening bell. U.S. Bancorp shares fell 0.76 percent to close at $51.02 on Tuesday.

