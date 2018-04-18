10 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.28 percent to $53.39 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to have earned $0.58 per share on revenue of $7.28 billion in the latest quarter. Abbott will release earnings before the markets open. Abbott shares rose 1.17 percent to $60.50 in pre-market trading.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 3.92 percent to $452.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion. Alcoa shares fell 0.14 percent to $57.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion before the opening bell. U.S. Bancorp shares fell 0.76 percent to close at $51.02 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares fell over 6 percent in after-hours trading despite a third quarter earnings beat. The company sees fourth quarter EPS of $4.80-$5.20 and sales of $2.85 billion-$3.15 billion. Lam Research shares dipped 6.43 percent to $198.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $8.90 billion after the closing bell. American Express shares gained 0.1 percent to $93.95 in pre-market trading.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. United Continental shares gained 2.82 percent to $69.24 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion. Textron shares rose 1.67 percent to $60.94 in pre-market trading.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares fell over 5 percent in after-hours trading despite reporting a first quarter earnings beat. The company reaffirmed its FY18 outlook of EPS of at least $13.80 and free cash flow of $12 billion. IBM shares dropped 5.71 percent to $151.73 in the after-hours trading session.
