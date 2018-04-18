Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2018 4:32am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.28 percent to $53.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to have earned $0.58 per share on revenue of $7.28 billion in the latest quarter. Abbott will release earnings before the markets open. Abbott shares rose 1.17 percent to $60.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 3.92 percent to $452.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion. Alcoa shares fell 0.14 percent to $57.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion before the opening bell. U.S. Bancorp shares fell 0.76 percent to close at $51.02 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares fell over 6 percent in after-hours trading despite a third quarter earnings beat. The company sees fourth quarter EPS of $4.80-$5.20 and sales of $2.85 billion-$3.15 billion. Lam Research shares dipped 6.43 percent to $198.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $8.90 billion after the closing bell. American Express shares gained 0.1 percent to $93.95 in pre-market trading.
  • United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. United Continental shares gained 2.82 percent to $69.24 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion. Textron shares rose 1.67 percent to $60.94 in pre-market trading.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares fell over 5 percent in after-hours trading despite reporting a first quarter earnings beat. The company reaffirmed its FY18 outlook of EPS of at least $13.80 and free cash flow of $12 billion. IBM shares dropped 5.71 percent to $151.73 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + ABT)

Earnings Scheduled For April 18, 2018
The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Big Bank Results, FDA Actions Abound
Earnings Parade Continues This Week After Missile Attacks, With Banks, Netflix On Way
The Magic Formula Stocks In Joel Greenblatt's Portfolio
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2018
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Merck, Five Below And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.