Earnings Scheduled For April 18, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $7.28 billion.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $551.00 million.
- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $275.17 million.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $8.90 billion.
- Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $914.73 million.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $537.62 million.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $683.00 million.
- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $260.59 million.
- Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $302.84 million.
- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $224.55 million.
