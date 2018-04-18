Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For April 18, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2018 4:02am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For April 18, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $7.28 billion.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.
  • Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $551.00 million.
  • MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $275.17 million.
  • ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $8.90 billion.
  • Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $914.73 million.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $537.62 million.
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
  • Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $683.00 million.
  • SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $260.59 million.
  • Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $302.84 million.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $224.55 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + ABT)

The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Big Bank Results, FDA Actions Abound
Earnings Parade Continues This Week After Missile Attacks, With Banks, Netflix On Way
The Magic Formula Stocks In Joel Greenblatt's Portfolio
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2018
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Merck, Five Below And More
After Trump's Announcement Of Steel, Aluminum Tariffs, The Sell-Side Reacts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TXT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.