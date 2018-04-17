Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks To Watch For April 17, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2018 4:35am   Comments
Share:
12 Stocks To Watch For April 17, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $5.41 per share on revenue of $8.68 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.36 percent to $258.80 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $18.78 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares gained 0.48 percent to $158.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion. Omnicom shares declined 1.15 percent to $73.18 in after-hours trading.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected sales for its first quarter Net streaming additions came in at 7.41 million, also beating estimates by nearly 1 million. The company issued strong second-quarter guidance amid comments that it expects to be free cash flow negative for several more years as the spending on original content continues. Netflix shares gained 5.19 percent to $323.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $2 per share on revenue of $19.40 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson & Johnson will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.56 percent to $132.50 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion. CSX shares gained 0.34 percent to $56.60 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $54.80 billion before the opening bell. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.84 percent to $232.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. Celanese shares rose 5.71 percent to $112.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $8.96 billion after the closing bell. United Continental shares gained 0.13 percent to $67.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) reported a 7 million-share common stock offering. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 8.03 percent to $8.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion. Lam Research shares gained 0.83 percent to $205.24 in after-hours trading.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued downbeat guidance for the first quarter. SeaChange shares fell 5.54 percent to $2.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CE + BLCM)

11 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
6 Stocks To Watch For April 16, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2018
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Bellicum Rallies After FDA Lifts Clinical Hold
33 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.