12 Stocks To Watch For April 17, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $5.41 per share on revenue of $8.68 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.36 percent to $258.80 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $5.41 per share on revenue of $8.68 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.36 percent to $258.80 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $18.78 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares gained 0.48 percent to $158.65 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $18.78 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares gained 0.48 percent to $158.65 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion. Omnicom shares declined 1.15 percent to $73.18 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: OMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion. Omnicom shares declined 1.15 percent to $73.18 in after-hours trading. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected sales for its first quarter Net streaming additions came in at 7.41 million, also beating estimates by nearly 1 million. The company issued strong second-quarter guidance amid comments that it expects to be free cash flow negative for several more years as the spending on original content continues. Netflix shares gained 5.19 percent to $323.75 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected sales for its first quarter Net streaming additions came in at 7.41 million, also beating estimates by nearly 1 million. The company issued strong second-quarter guidance amid comments that it expects to be free cash flow negative for several more years as the spending on original content continues. Netflix shares gained 5.19 percent to $323.75 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $2 per share on revenue of $19.40 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson & Johnson will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.56 percent to $132.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $2 per share on revenue of $19.40 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson & Johnson will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.56 percent to $132.50 in after-hours trading. After the closing bell, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion. CSX shares gained 0.34 percent to $56.60 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.