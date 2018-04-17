12 Stocks To Watch For April 17, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $5.41 per share on revenue of $8.68 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.36 percent to $258.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $18.78 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares gained 0.48 percent to $158.65 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion. Omnicom shares declined 1.15 percent to $73.18 in after-hours trading.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected sales for its first quarter Net streaming additions came in at 7.41 million, also beating estimates by nearly 1 million. The company issued strong second-quarter guidance amid comments that it expects to be free cash flow negative for several more years as the spending on original content continues. Netflix shares gained 5.19 percent to $323.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $2 per share on revenue of $19.40 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson & Johnson will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.56 percent to $132.50 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion. CSX shares gained 0.34 percent to $56.60 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $54.80 billion before the opening bell. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.84 percent to $232.25 in after-hours trading.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. Celanese shares rose 5.71 percent to $112.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $8.96 billion after the closing bell. United Continental shares gained 0.13 percent to $67.40 in after-hours trading.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) reported a 7 million-share common stock offering. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 8.03 percent to $8.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion. Lam Research shares gained 0.83 percent to $205.24 in after-hours trading.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued downbeat guidance for the first quarter. SeaChange shares fell 5.54 percent to $2.90 in the after-hours trading session.
