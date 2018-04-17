Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2018 4:14am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $19.40 billion.
  • Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.41 per share on revenue of $8.68 billion.
  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $54.80 billion.
  • The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $7.79 billion.
  • Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
  • Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $243.39 million.
  • Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $817.94 million.
  • Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $565.09 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $18.78 billion.
  • United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $8.96 billion.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $782.94 million.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $469.43 million.
  • Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ: HBHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $279.69 million.
  • ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $126.83 million.
  • Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $107.30 million.
  • Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $153.04 million.
  • United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $48.67 million.

