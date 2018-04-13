8 Stocks To Watch For April 13, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $27.63 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares gained 0.75 percent to $114.22 in after-hours trading.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported a $12 billion share buyback plan. Broadcom shares gained 4.21 percent to $249.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.61 per share on revenue of $18.86 billion in the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.44 percent to $72.45 in after-hours trading.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares tumbled over 26 percent in after-hours trading after reporting an offering of common shares and warrants. Sphere 3D shares fell 26.56 percent to $0.81 in the after-hours trading session.

