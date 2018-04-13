8 Stocks To Watch For April 13, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $27.63 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares gained 0.75 percent to $114.22 in after-hours trading.
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported a $12 billion share buyback plan. Broadcom shares gained 4.21 percent to $249.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.61 per share on revenue of $18.86 billion in the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.44 percent to $72.45 in after-hours trading.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares tumbled over 26 percent in after-hours trading after reporting an offering of common shares and warrants. Sphere 3D shares fell 26.56 percent to $0.81 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Before the opening bell, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion. PNC Financial shares rose 0.20 percent to $152.79 in after-hours trading.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) posted a Q2 net loss of $0.32 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.11 per share. Its revenue fell 23 percent to $1.5 million. SemiLEDs shares declined 27.27 percent to $4.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $21.75 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.85 percent to $53.15 in after-hours trading.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) disclosed a proposed concurrent offering of common and preferred stock. Vermillion shares fell 15.32 percent to $1.10 in the after-hours trading session.
