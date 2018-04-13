Earnings Scheduled For April 13, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $18.86 billion.
- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $21.75 billion.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $27.63 billion.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
- PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $733.96 million.
- First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $442.32 million.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.10 per share.
- Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
