8 Stocks To Watch For April 12, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $9.81 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares fell 0.17 percent to $51.38 in after-hours trading.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) disclosed that the FDA has lifted its hold on BPX-501 study. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 25.55 percent to $8.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) to have earned $6.41 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion in the latest quarter. BlackRock will release earnings before the markets open. BlackRock shares gained 0.46 percent to $527.74 in after-hours trading.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY18 guidance. Comps were down 0.4 percent in the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond shares dipped 14.23 percent to $18.44 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported a 14.7 percent year-over-year rise in its March sales. Comps were up 12.6 percent in the month. Zumiez shares rose 1.98 percent to $25.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion before the opening bell. Rite Aid shares declined 0.61 percent to $1.63 in after-hours trading.
- Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: COOL) announced a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Polarityte shares fell 7.97 percent to $16.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) reported preliminary Q3 sales results ahead of estimates. Sales are expected to come in at $115 million, beating estimates by $23 million. QuinStreet shares climbed 15.09 percent to $11.67 in the after-hours trading session.
