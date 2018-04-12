8 Stocks To Watch For April 12, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $9.81 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares fell 0.17 percent to $51.38 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $9.81 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares fell 0.17 percent to $51.38 in after-hours trading. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) disclosed that the FDA has lifted its hold on BPX-501 study. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 25.55 percent to $8.60 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: BLCM) disclosed that the FDA has lifted its hold on BPX-501 study. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 25.55 percent to $8.60 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) to have earned $6.41 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion in the latest quarter. BlackRock will release earnings before the markets open. BlackRock shares gained 0.46 percent to $527.74 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BLK) to have earned $6.41 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion in the latest quarter. BlackRock will release earnings before the markets open. BlackRock shares gained 0.46 percent to $527.74 in after-hours trading. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY18 guidance. Comps were down 0.4 percent in the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond shares dipped 14.23 percent to $18.44 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.