Earnings Scheduled For April 12, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2018 4:24am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For April 12, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $9.81 billion.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.
  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.41 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
  • Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $363.12 million.
  • Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ: OZRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $246.92 million.
  • Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $316.23 million.
  • Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

