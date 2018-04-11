7 Stocks To Watch For April 11, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares rose 0.50 percent to $54.69 in after-hours trading.
- Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: ALOG) agreed to be acquired by Altaris Capital Affiliate for $84 per share. Analogic shares fell 12.39 percent to $84.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to have earned $1.4 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion in the latest quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond will release earnings after the markets close. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 1.97 percent to close at $21.23 on Tuesday.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares gained over 5 percent in after-hours trading following positive data from its lung cancer drug. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares gained 5.64 percent to $21.93 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $614.40 million before the opening bell. Hanwha Q CELLS shares fell 5.64 percent to $7.36 in after-hours trading.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) disclosed a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Intec Pharma shares dropped 12.5 percent to $5.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) shares fell over 5 percent in after-hours trading after announcing a 1.05 million common share offering on behalf of Ex-Sigma 2. Exela Technologies shares declined 5.69 percent to $5.30 in the after-hours trading session.
