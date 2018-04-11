Earnings Scheduled For April 11, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $614.40 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
