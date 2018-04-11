Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 11, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2018 5:09am
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $614.40 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.

