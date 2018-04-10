Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $771.04 million.
- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $109.17 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $10.95 million.
- Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $114.95 million.
- EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $61.73 million.
- Link Motion Inc. (NYSE: LKM) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.