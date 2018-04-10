10 Stocks To Watch For April 10, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $771.04 million before the opening bell. MSC Industrial shares rose 0.56 percent to $92.25 in after-hours trading.
- VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) agreed to be acquired by Francisco Partners for $3.4 billion in cash. Shareholders will receive $23.04 per share. VeriFone shares jumped 50.67 percent to $22.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) lowered its earnings forecast for the first quarter. The company now expects adjusted earnings of $0.87 to $0.92 per share, versus prior forecast of $1.01 to $1.06 per share. Tupperware shares fell 6.70 percent to $44.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $114.95 million after the closing bell. Layne Christensen shares rose 0.01 percent to $14.65 in after-hours trading.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) disclosed that it has received FCC certification for its near field wireless charging transmitter. Energous shares climbed 21.92 percent to $20.30 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell over 9 percent in after-hours trading after announcing a common stock offering. New Age Beverages shares tumbled 9.62 percent to $1.88 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) to have earned $0.04 per share on revenue of $61.73 million in the latest quarter. EXFO shares gained 1.23 percent to close at $4.10 on Monday.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) shares gained over 10 percent in after-hours trading after the company announced plans to "significantly increase current production capacity." Pingtan Marine shares jumped 10.14 percent to $4.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Monday. Simulations Plus shares climbed 5.70 percent to $16.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) lowered its Q2 sales guidance. The company now expects Q2 sales of $18 million to $19 million, versus earlier forecast of $21 million to $23 million. EMCORE shares tumbled 8.04 percent to $5.15 in after-hours trading.
