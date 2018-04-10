10 Stocks To Watch For April 10, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $771.04 million before the opening bell. MSC Industrial shares rose 0.56 percent to $92.25 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MSM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $771.04 million before the opening bell. MSC Industrial shares rose 0.56 percent to $92.25 in after-hours trading. VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) agreed to be acquired by Francisco Partners for $3.4 billion in cash. Shareholders will receive $23.04 per share. VeriFone shares jumped 50.67 percent to $22.60 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: PAY) agreed to be acquired by Francisco Partners for $3.4 billion in cash. Shareholders will receive $23.04 per share. VeriFone shares jumped 50.67 percent to $22.60 in the after-hours trading session. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) lowered its earnings forecast for the first quarter. The company now expects adjusted earnings of $0.87 to $0.92 per share, versus prior forecast of $1.01 to $1.06 per share. Tupperware shares fell 6.70 percent to $44.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TUP) lowered its earnings forecast for the first quarter. The company now expects adjusted earnings of $0.87 to $0.92 per share, versus prior forecast of $1.01 to $1.06 per share. Tupperware shares fell 6.70 percent to $44.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $114.95 million after the closing bell. Layne Christensen shares rose 0.01 percent to $14.65 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: LAYN) to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $114.95 million after the closing bell. Layne Christensen shares rose 0.01 percent to $14.65 in after-hours trading. Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) disclosed that it has received FCC certification for its near field wireless charging transmitter. Energous shares climbed 21.92 percent to $20.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.