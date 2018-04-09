5 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $7.15 million after the closing bell. Simulations Plus shares gained 0.33 percent to close at $15.30 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: SLP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $7.15 million after the closing bell. Simulations Plus shares gained 0.33 percent to close at $15.30 on Friday. Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) reported Q3 earnings of $0.00 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.04 per share. Its total sales rose 1.2 percent to $3.23 million. Schmitt Industries shares rose 2.62 percent to $2.60 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SMIT) reported Q3 earnings of $0.00 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.04 per share. Its total sales rose 1.2 percent to $3.23 million. Schmitt Industries shares rose 2.62 percent to $2.60 in the after-hours trading session. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) disclosed that it has filed for a $100 million mixed shelf offering. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares declined 4.49 percent to $4.47 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.