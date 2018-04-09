5 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $7.15 million after the closing bell. Simulations Plus shares gained 0.33 percent to close at $15.30 on Friday.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) reported Q3 earnings of $0.00 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.04 per share. Its total sales rose 1.2 percent to $3.23 million. Schmitt Industries shares rose 2.62 percent to $2.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) disclosed that it has filed for a $100 million mixed shelf offering. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares declined 4.49 percent to $4.47 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB) named Christian Sewing as its new CEO. The bank’s new CEO announced plans to review investment banking business. Deutsche Bank shares fell 0.36 percent to $13.82 in the after-hours trading session.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) disclosed that its Phase 2 trial of serlopitant for pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis did not meet primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints. Menlo Therapeutics shares fell 2.76 percent to close at $35.22 on Friday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.