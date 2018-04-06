6 Stocks To Watch For April 6, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Pricesmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Pricesmart shares rose 2.93 percent to $86.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $612.75 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares gained 3.13 percent to $50.84 in after-hours trading.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) issued weak sales guidance for the third quarter. Ethan Allen Interiors shares declined 3.02 percent to $22.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) reported a proposed common stock offering. Codexis shares dipped 10.28 percent to $9.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. WD-40 shares dropped 2.25 percent to $130.00 in after-hours trading.
- ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ: ORBC) reported a 3 million share common stock offering. ORBCOMM shares tumbled 7.27 percent to $8.55 in the after-hours trading session.
