6 Stocks To Watch For April 6, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Pricesmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Pricesmart shares rose 2.93 percent to $86.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $612.75 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares gained 3.13 percent to $50.84 in after-hours trading.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) issued weak sales guidance for the third quarter. Ethan Allen Interiors shares declined 3.02 percent to $22.50 in the after-hours trading session.

