Earnings Scheduled For April 5, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $171.78 million.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $428.69 million.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $813.81 million.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $507.82 million.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
