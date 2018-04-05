Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 5, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2018 4:48am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For April 5, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.
  • Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $171.78 million.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $428.69 million.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $813.81 million.
  • Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $507.82 million.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $836.02 million.
  • WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $102.49 million.

