8 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion before the opening bell. Monsanto shares fell 1.24 percent to $115.30 in after-hours trading.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) disclosed that top-line results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR trial did not meet its primary endpoint. Conatus Pharma shares dipped 33.44 percent to $4.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion in the latest quarter. RPM will release earnings before the markets open. RPM shares gained 0.71 percent to $48.00 in after-hours trading.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the full year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares dropped 4.14 percent to $57.95 in the after-hours trading session.

