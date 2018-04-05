Market Overview

8 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2018 4:35am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion before the opening bell. Monsanto shares fell 1.24 percent to $115.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) disclosed that top-line results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR trial did not meet its primary endpoint. Conatus Pharma shares dipped 33.44 percent to $4.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion in the latest quarter. RPM will release earnings before the markets open. RPM shares gained 0.71 percent to $48.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the full year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares dropped 4.14 percent to $57.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $836.02 million after the closing bell. PriceSmart shares climbed 2.57 percent to close at $83.85 on Wednesday.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) disclosed a $120 million offering of common stock and $92 million private placement of common stock. Intercept Pharma shares fell 0.70 percent to $63.91 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $428.69 million. Conn's shares rose 0.71 percent to $36.10 in after-hours trading.
  • J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) announced plans to acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.9 billion. The company also disclosed that it is explore strategic options for its U.S. baking business. Smucker shares rose 1.63 percent to close at $123.70 on Wednesday.

