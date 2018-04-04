8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares declined 0.60 percent to $59.60 in after-hours trading.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Its same-store-sales declined 5.9 percent. Dave & Buster's shares fell 6.12 percent to $38.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to have earned $2.12 per share on revenue of $801.80 million in the latest quarter. Acuity Brands will release earnings before the markets open. Acuity Brands shares fell 0.39 percent to $134.25 in after-hours trading.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current fiscal year. Cloudera shares dipped 27.38 percent to $16.15 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- After the markets close, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $350.18 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares dropped 0.34 percent to close at $59.00 on Tuesday.
- RMG Networks Holding Corp (NASDAQ: RMGN) agreed to be acquired by SCG Digital for $1.27 per share. RMG Networks shares fell 4.83 percent to $1.38 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares gained 0.51 percent to $57.38 in after-hours trading.
- Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) disclosed a $175 million follow-on ADS offering. Cellectis shares fell 3.45 percent to $37.20 in the after-hours trading session.
