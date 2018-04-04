8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares declined 0.60 percent to $59.60 in after-hours trading.

