Earnings Scheduled For April 4, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2018 4:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $801.80 million.
  • CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
  • Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $350.18 million.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $170.50 million.
  • NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share.
  • Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $46.50 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

