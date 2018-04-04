Earnings Scheduled For April 4, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $801.80 million.
- CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $350.18 million.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $170.50 million.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $46.50 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.