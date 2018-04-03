Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 3, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2018 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.59 million.
  • Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.10 million.
  • Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share.
  • Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.73 per share.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $305.49 million.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $98.64 million.
  • International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ: ISCA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $151.05 million.
  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $144.38 million.
  • China Rapid Finance Ltd – ADR (NYSE: XRF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $33.78 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

