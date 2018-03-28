10 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $32.19 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 2.03 percent to $67.30 in after-hours trading,

(NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $32.19 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 2.03 percent to $67.30 in after-hours trading, Analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares gained 1.28 percent to $144.99 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PVH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares gained 1.28 percent to $144.99 in after-hours trading. RH (NYSE: RH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance. RH shares climbed 14.73 percent to $86.40 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: RH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance. RH shares climbed 14.73 percent to $86.40 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $404.53 million. UniFirst shares fell 3.21 percent to close at $144.90 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $404.53 million. UniFirst shares fell 3.21 percent to close at $144.90 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The athletic apparel brand also issued strong first quarter and FY2018 guidance. Lululemon shares jumped 6 percent to $83.43 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.