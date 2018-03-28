10 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $32.19 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 2.03 percent to $67.30 in after-hours trading,
- Analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares gained 1.28 percent to $144.99 in after-hours trading.
- RH (NYSE: RH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance. RH shares climbed 14.73 percent to $86.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $404.53 million. UniFirst shares fell 3.21 percent to close at $144.90 on Tuesday.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The athletic apparel brand also issued strong first quarter and FY2018 guidance. Lululemon shares jumped 6 percent to $83.43 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) to have earned $0.01 per share on revenue of $216.81 million in the latest quarter. BlackBerry will release earnings before the markets open. BlackBerry shares gained 2.42 percent to $12.70 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $313.64 million. Verint shares declined 1.70 percent to close at $37.65 on Tuesday.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Comps were down 0.5 percent in the quarter. Shoe Carnival shares declined 8.27 percent to $23.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to post quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares fell 0.22 percent to $13.85 in after-hours trading.
- Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. Comps were down 2.9 percent in the quarter. The company also issued weak FY2018 earnings guidance. Sonic shares fell 4.70 percent to $24.15 in the after-hours trading session.
