Earnings Scheduled For March 28, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $404.53 million.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $32.19 billion.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $216.81 million.
- OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $174.70 million.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $56.53 million.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $117.69 million.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.82 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $664.45 million.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $313.64 million.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $241.70 million.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $293.10 million.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $92.57 million.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $9.42 million.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $39.09 million.
- 8point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: CAFD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.72 million.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $187.19 million.
- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $64.45 million.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.45 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $33.60 million.
